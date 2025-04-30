Sen. Durbin retiring

Longtime Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the U.S. Senate, announced last Wednesday he will retire after his term ends in January 2027.

“I truly love the job of being United States Senator, but in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch,” Durbin said in a video.

Durbin’s retirement will end a 44-year congressional career.

The 80-year-old East St. Louis native who has lived in Springfield for the last five decades was first elected to the U.S. House in 1982.

With Durbin stepping aside in 2027, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, also a Democrat, will become Illinois’ senior senator.

Durbin’s retirement is expected to set off a flurry of moves by some of the state’s top Democrats who are widely believed to be interested in this congressional seat – including Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly.

(Article courtesy of Capitol News Illinois)