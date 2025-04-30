Real Estate Transactions | April 14-17, 2025
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: April 14
Grantor: Bradford W. Blaylock, Nicole M. Blaylock
Grantee: Aaron Barlock, Amanda Barlock
Address: 108 East Red Bud Court, Valmeyer
Cost: $240,000
Date: April 14
Grantor: Maureen Beekley, Ann C, Russek
Grantee: Brian A. Cox, Christine Zanders-Cox
Address: 6235 MM Road, Red Bud
Cost: $944,000
Date: April 14
Grantor: Mary Gioia, John R. Hogan, Rose V. Hogan
Grantee: Brian A. Cox, Christine Zanders-Cox
Address: 6235 MM Road, Red Bud
Cost: $472,000
Date: April 14
Grantor: Colleen Hogan, Kevin Hogan,
Bridget Milligan
Grantee: Brian A. Cox, Christine Zanders-Cox
Address: 6235 MM Road, Red Bud
Cost: $354,000
Date: April 14
Grantor: Shannon Poindexter
Grantee: Brian A. Cox, Christine Zanders-Cox
Address: 6235 MM Road, Red Bud
Cost: $118,000
Date: April 15
Grantor: John A. Lenhardt
Grantee: Eric C. Birkenmeier, Lacey Birkenmeier
Address: 1745 Lakeview Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $250,000
Date: April 15
Grantor: Blue Bird Sky Assets LLC
Grantee: Sarah Inman
Address: 222 Norma Avenue, Waterloo
Cost: $218,000
Date: April 16
Grantor: Deborah A. Sander, Joseph J. Sander
Grantee: Gregory V. Maurer, Sharon A. Maurer
Address: 408 South Metter Avenue, Columbia
Cost: $362,520
Date: April 16
Grantor: Sandra L. West
Grantee: Daniel R. Menke
Address: 5267 LL Road, Waterloo
Cost: $320,219
Date: April 16
Grantor: Sherry Ruebusch
Grantee: Shawn Hurley
Address: 400 North Moore Street, Waterloo
Cost: $230,000
Date: April 17
Grantor: Vogt Builders INC
Grantee: Bret Waelterman, Jamey Waelterman
Address: 936 Forbs Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $425,000
Date: April 17
Grantor: Herbert J. Blue, Sallie L. Blue
Grantee: Glen A. Marshall, Joyce A. Marshall
Address: 132 Lakewood Drive, Columbia
Cost: $425,000
Date: April 17
Grantor: Jeanette C. Hecht
Grantee: Sondra Eagan
Address: 316 Sandalwood Drive, Waterloo
Cost: $270,000
Date: April 17
Grantor: Jana Deutch, Gail Freierdich,
Merle Gummersheimer
Grantee: Glen Gummersheimer
Parcel: 06-36-400-008
Cost: $43,140