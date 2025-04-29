Roof collapse at Red Bud business

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a roof collapse reported in the main shop at Roeslein & Associates, 401 Randolph Street in Red Bud.

Public safety officials reported that no injuries were sustained as a result of the collapse and that all individuals inside the building were accounted for.

Responding agencies included the Red Bud Fire Department, MedStar Ambulance, Red Bud Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Randolph County Emergency Management Agency and Illinois State Police.

According to its website, Roeslein is an engineering and construction firm that specializes in can making, renewables, traditional energy and modular fabrication.

The incident occurred during a severe thunderstorm in the area during which the Red Bud Fire Department reported that many roads were covered in water. A tornado warning had also been issued for portions of Randolph County shortly before this incident was reported.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the collapse.