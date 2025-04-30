SIMAPC meeting May 7



The Southwestern Illinois Metropolitan and Regional Planning Commission’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee is working on an update to its seven-county regional CEDS report.

The study area includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.

An open house as part of this process is set for Wednesday, May 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park Street, Waterloo.

This presentation will provide a background of the current economic development situation of the region which includes a discussion of the economy, population statistics, geography, workforce development and use, transportation access, environmental conditions, and other pertinent information.

The intent of the CEDS is to create jobs, diversify the economy, improve living conditions, and enhance the region’s economic prosperity.

A CEDS report allows SIMAPC to apply for assistance on behalf of the southwestern regional counties as a designated Economic Development District by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

For more information, contact Tom Miller at tmiller@simapc.com or 618-622-7370.