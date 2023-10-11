Scary fun on the Haunted Trail

Marilyn Scharf relaxes on the pumpkin train after a scream-filled walk on the trail.

Monroe County celebrates a number of festivities throughout October, from several Oktoberfest parties to Waterloo’s PumpkinFest.

Among the more terrifying traditions is the Waterloo Sportsman’s Club Haunted Trail, which has seen thousands of people drive out to the club grounds for a hike full of scares followed by a meal and some hot chocolate.

The trail has been operating for over three decades, and Carl Graves has overseen the event for the last five years alongside his wife Janice.

Graves described the many hours of work that go into making the Haunted Trail a reality each year.

He expressed slight frustration with the relatively small turnout to help put the trail together, but he was also exceptionally grateful for those club members – as well as other folks and fans of the trail – who came out to help.

“It’s a long process,” Graves said. “Five weeks, five weekends of putting it together. We was fighting to get it up, but we got it done. Had some really good people helping us. We had some people come over and help us that weren’t even members, that’s how much they like it.”

There are also plenty of folks who help with the trail each night. Club members, local scouts and others don face paint or masks and other costumes to try and spook folks wandering through the woods.

The trail has gradually grown since the club began organizing it, growing to over a mile long and adding a number of attractions along the route – from small mazes to structures thick with smoke-machine fog.

“It’s kinda grown a little bit,” Graves said. “Every year, we try to add at least one good event for them to go through, and it’s kinda picked up a bit. It’s just the imagination of these people that puts things together. They do a good job. If it wasn’t for the members that we had help and the ones that are helping during the trail now, it would’ve been impossible to get it done.”

After folks go through the trail and arrive back at the main club building, they can enjoy a few games and concessions, and kids can also enjoy a ride on the pumpkin train.

Graves said the trail regularly receives plenty of support each year as loyal fans come out to support the sportsman’s club.

Last year, he said, the event managed to break its previous attendance records, with over 6,500 people walking the trail during its six days of operation.

Proceeds from the trail go primarily toward reducing club membership dues as well as repairs and various events throughout the year like the kids fishing derby.

“For the club, it’s a good tradition,” Graves said. “We’ve got good customers to come out. We’ve had no problems. We’ve got low prices, our food and everything’s good, and the prices are good.”

Graves further remarked that, “It’s all about the club making the community happy.”

The Haunted Trail continues Friday and Saturday Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 7-11 p.m. at 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. Parking for the event is free, and tickets for the trail cost $16 per person.