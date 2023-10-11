County clerks prep for election season

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean recently joined 25 other county clerks throughout Illinois in an effort to provide transparency for voters ahead of the 2024 presidential primary election taking place next spring.

Last month, officials from the 25 counties scheduled a series of news conferences in Tazewell, McLean and LaSalle counties.

Election officials said accusations of vote tampering and other misinformation campaigns have increased in each of the last two presidential election cycles – and they fear that could get worse in 2024.

McLean told the Republic-Times his office has always strived to maintain a high level of transparency with regard to local elections, but he agreed to join the other county clerks as a show of solidarity with counties which have experienced harassment of election officials during recent election cycles.

McLean added he has not heard of any such harassment here in Monroe County.

He said the clerks want to “get a message out there… to the general public about the voting process” ahead of the current election cycle – including information about early voting and vote-by-mail procedures and deadlines.

According to a recent Capitol News Illinois article, some election officials described misinformation they have encountered in recent elections, including accusations that voting machines had been rigged or that tabulation machines had been hacked and social media rumors that certain polling places were closing early or had run out of ballots.

State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich said misinformation campaigns not only hinder election officials in performing their jobs, but they also erode public confidence in the integrity of the election system.

“Whether it’s false rumors on social media about Sharpie markers or more serious but equally untrue allegations about manipulation of voting equipment, we in the election community are working hard to debunk these attacks,” he said. “We’re starting here now, well before the 2024 primary.”

For all past elections, McLean has conducted public tests of voting machines before and after elections in Monroe County.

Elizabeth Gannon, executive director of the Peoria County Election Commission, noted that all voting equipment used in Illinois is certified by both the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and Illinois State Board of Elections.

“And all of that information is available at the State Board of Elections because you can see the tests that they run and all of the ins and outs that equipment has been put through to show that it is counting accurately and that it can be trusted,” she said.

Ackerman said anyone who has questions or concerns about voting equipment or election procedures should simply contact their local election authority.

“We welcome your inquiries,” he said. “Better yet, get involved in our processes. We all need more election judges. You’re never going to hear one of us say we don’t want more election judges. Get involved in the process.”

McLean echoed Ackerman’s remarks, saying anyone with questions about elections or who would like to volunteer may contact his office at the courthouse by calling 618-939-8623 or visiting mococlerk.com.

McLean also said he would be willing to work with the Republic-Times to provide updates and other information about Monroe County elections.

Locally, there may not be any contested elections in 2024.

McLean said Columbia Ward I Alderman Doug Garmer has picked up a petition packet for the Monroe County Board seat currently held by Dennis Knobloch.

Knobloch recently said he will not seek election for another term as commissioner when his current term expires Dec. 1, 2024.

McLean said another man had asked questions about the county board vacancy and requested a packet for Knobloch’s seat, but he added he was not sure if the individual intended to be on the ballot.

McLean said all other county officials up for election this year have pulled packets for the primary, including commissioners Vicki Koerber and George Green as well as Monroe County Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon, Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb and Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill.

The deadline for filing petition packets is Nov. 27 through Dec. 4.

The primary election in Illinois is March 19, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.