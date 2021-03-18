Scam averted in Millstadt

The Millstadt Police Department responded Wednesday to Central Bank, 3 E. Washington Street, for an elderly female that was being scammed over the phone.

“The officer met with the (bank) manager, who reported the customer had received a call from a man who identified himself as her grandson,” Millstadt police stated in a news release. “The individual told her he had been in an accident in St. Louis and needed over $5,000 to get out of jail because he hit a diplomat. The officer spoke with the customer. She told him the caller didn’t sound like her grandson and when she told the man this, he became upset and said he severely hurt his neck and was having trouble talking. Another man who identified himself as a lawyer came on the phone and told the customer to get the money and return home within an hour. He would then call her with further instructions. He told her several times she was ‘under oath’ and not to tell anyone.”

The bank contacted the customer’s daughter and grandson. The grandson spoke with his grandmother and assured her everything was fine and he was not in jail or injured. The officer told the customer that the scammer would probably call her her back. The officer spoke to her later in the day and learned the scammer did indeed call her back.

“She told him where she thought he could go in the next life,” police said.

Millstadt police complimented bank staff on how they handled this situation.

“Unfortunately people fall prey to these scams too often. Fortunately, this one had a happy ending,” Millstadt police said.