Emergency personnel responded to the area of Bluff Road near KK Road in Monroe County shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle that was stuck on the railroad tracks.

The occupants of the vehicle exited without incident, and Union Pacific was notified to stop all oncoming trains to prevent them from striking the unoccupied vehicle. All train traffic was stopped in time.

The vehicle apparently drove about 40 yards on the track from the roadway, per emergency radio traffic.