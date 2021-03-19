New Athens woman struck in roadway dies near Lenzburg

A New Athens woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a highway early Friday morning near Lenzburg.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred shortly after 3:20 a.m. on Route 13 at Hotz Road in St. Clair County.

McKaylynn Crowl

Preliminary information provided by ISP indicates that a maroon 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by Candice L.W. Barton, 29, of Marissa, was traveling west on Route 13 and did not see a pedestrian walking westbound in time to avoid striking her.

The pedestrian, McKaylynn M. Crowl, 22, of New Athens, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.