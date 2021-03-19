Injury crash in Waterloo

Pictured is the car driven by Celeste Korando of Waterloo that was involved in Thursday’s crash.

A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue in Waterloo injured a local woman Thursday morning.

Waterloo police said that shortly after 10:10 a.m., a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by Robert L. Hoffman, 68, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 3 when it struck a 2020 Honda Insight driven by Celeste A. Korando, 42, of Waterloo, which was turning onto northbound Route 3 from eastbound Illinois Avenue.

Korando was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

“The impact left me with a broken collarbone,” Korando posted on Facebook.

Police issued citations to Hoffman, who did not require medical transport, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and disregarding a traffic control light.