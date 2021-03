The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary reported at Route 3 Bar & Grill, located at 6180 State Route 3 south of Waterloo.

The burglary is believed to have occurred about 2 a.m. Friday, police said. No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in that area about that time is asked to contact the MCSD at 618-939-8651.