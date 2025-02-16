Saturday night injury crash

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11:10 p.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash with injury on Gilmore Lake Road at Floraville Road northeast of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Xander J. McCarty, 18, of Fairview Heights, was traveling south on Gilmore Lake Road when the car ran off the roadway to the right, striking a tree.

McCarty was transported by Monroe County EMS to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon for treatment of unspecified injuries.