Saturday night injury crash

Republic-Times- February 16, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 11:10 p.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash with injury on Gilmore Lake Road at Floraville Road northeast of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Xander J. McCarty, 18, of Fairview Heights, was traveling south on Gilmore Lake Road when the car ran off the roadway to the right, striking a tree.

McCarty was transported by Monroe County EMS to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Real Estate Transactions | Feb. 3-7

February 18, 2025

Snowy Tuesday morning crash

February 18, 2025

WFD rescues dog on ice

February 14, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web