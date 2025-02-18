Snowy Tuesday morning crash

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to a crash involving a maroon sedan on Route 156 just east of H Road between Waterloo and Hecker.

The sole occupant of the vehicle that crashed reported head, neck and shoulder pain and was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.