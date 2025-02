The Waterloo Fire Department responded at about 9:30 a.m. Friday to the report of a dog on an ice-covered pond in the 7300 block of Deer Hill Road.

Upon arrival, the dog was standing about 20 feet from the water bank on the ice but fortunately had not fallen through the ice.

Firefighters successfully removed the dog from the ice and cleared the scene shortly after 9:45 a.m.