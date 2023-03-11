Saturday night injury crash near Dupo

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash with three possible injuries on Route 3 southbound at Stolle Road between Dupo and Cahokia in St. Clair County.

Responding agencies included the Prairie du Pont and Dupo fire departments in addition to police and both MedStar and Dupo EMS.

It was reported that an Illinois Department of Transportation sign was damaged and hanging unstable over one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Extrication was required to remove two passengers from one vehicle.