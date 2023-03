Pictured is the fire scene Monday afternoon. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Five departments are battling a fully involved house fire at 4103 LL Road east of Maeystown on Monday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., a passerby reported to 911 that they say smoke and flames coming from a building at that location. It was soon determined to be a three-story residential structure fire.

The building was completely consumed by flames upon firefighter arrival.

The Maeystown, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Prairie du Rocher and Red Bud fire departments are all on scene.