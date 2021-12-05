Saturday injury crash near Dupo

Pictured is the truck involved in Saturday’s crash in rural Dupo.

A man was seriously injured in a vehicle crash that occurred about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Stolle Road at Triple Lakes Road near Dupo.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said a red 2019 GMC truck driven by Clyde Satterfield, 85, of Dupo, was traveling west on Stolle Road when it went into the ditch and overturned several times, coming to rest on its wheels.

Satterfield required extrication from his vehicle by the Prairie du Pont Fire Department and was transported to Saint Louis University Hospital for treatment of neck, leg and back injuries.

No other vehicles or persons were involved, police said.