Retail theft at Rural King in Waterloo

Local police are on the lookout for a black Chrysler 300 car with Missouri dealer plates and occupied by a White female and two White males who were possibly involved in a theft from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, Waterloo.

The incident occurred about 7:40 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle was seen traveling north on North Market Street toward Route 3 before police eventually got behind it on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network was broadcast after the suspect vehicle declined to stop for police on Route 3 in Columbia. Police followed at a safe speed as the vehicle continued west on I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Missouri.

The female suspect was wearing a white and brown sweater. One of the males was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and a white/gray hat, per police.