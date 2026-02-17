Samantha M. Eaver | Obituary

Republic-Times- February 17, 2026

Samantha M. Eaver (nee Layton), 32, of Columbia, died Feb. 16, 2026, in Columbia. She was born Oct. 31, 1993, in Phoenix, Ariz.

She is survived by her husband Rob Eaver; children Loran Eaver, Sophia Eaver and Fallon Eaver; step-brothers Steve (Cynthia) Morrison and Brian Murphy; parents Richard and Kelly Layton; sisters Samantha (Evan) Bucher and Victoria Saucido; grandfather Richard Bynum; other family Darlene Warsheskie; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Ann Bynum and grandparents Beverly and Delbert Baker.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.

