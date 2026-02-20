Dennis E. Remiger | Obituary

Dennis Eugene Remiger, 72, of Waterloo, died Feb. 18, 2026, in Fenton, Mo.. He was born Jan. 27, 1954, in St. Louis, Mo.

He is survived by his daughter Brittany (Kevin) Seats; grandchildren Ellie and Aubrey Seats; mother Rosemary Remiger nee Ceola; sisters Debbie (Joe) Sander, Linda (Tom) Bruce, and Cheryl (Neal) Willging; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and close friends Mandy and Travis Reich.

He is preceded in death by his father Walter Remiger.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Feb. 25, 2026, at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home.