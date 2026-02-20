Dennis E. Remiger | Obituary

Republic-Times- February 20, 2026

Dennis Eugene Remiger, 72, of Waterloo, died Feb. 18, 2026, in Fenton, Mo.. He was born Jan. 27, 1954, in St. Louis, Mo.

He is survived by his daughter Brittany (Kevin) Seats; grandchildren Ellie and Aubrey Seats; mother Rosemary Remiger nee Ceola; sisters Debbie (Joe) Sander, Linda (Tom) Bruce, and Cheryl (Neal) Willging; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and close friends Mandy and Travis Reich.

He is preceded in death by his father Walter Remiger.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Feb. 25, 2026, at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Robert E. Prange | Obituary

February 20, 2026

Jane E. Lange | Obituary

February 20, 2026

Samantha M. Eaver | Obituary

February 17, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web