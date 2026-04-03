Mary Ann Buechler | Obituary

Mary Ann Buechler, 92, of Columbia, died on March 30, 2026, at Accolade Healthcare of Waterloo, with her family by her side. She was born March 11, 1934, in Belleville, to Earl and Emma (ne Weber) Lumbattis, who precede her death.

Mary Ann was a homemaker and Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader. She enjoyed sewing for her children and grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren will have fond memories of the holidays thanks to Mary Ann making the best cut out sugar cookies.

She was not just great at baking but also cooking, most notable is her chicken strata that was revered as the best around. Mary Ann worked at the Saving in Loan Bank (now Associated Bank) for many years.

Throughout the years in their spare time Mary Ann and Russel would take trips to Vegas to unwind. Mary Ann also ensured they could see her favorite, Neil Diamond, in concert when they had the chance.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Oak Hill and Maple Creek Hospice.

Mary Ann is survived by her children Susan Housewright of Columbia, Bo (Vanessa) Buechler of Waterloo, Sharon (Randy) Buettner of Columbia and Mike (Kathy) Buechler of Columbia; grandchildren Jeremy (Sarah) Housewright, Jennifer (Ken) Biundo, Sarah, Scott, and Kaleb Buechler, Lindsay (Tyler) Matecki, Brad Buettner, Joe (Jaimie) Buechler, Josh (Kayla) Buechler and Emily (Daniel) O’Guinn; and six great-grandchildren. Mary Ann leaves behind her beloved cat Luna and many dear friends.

She is also preceded in death by her loving husband Russell, whom she married on Oct. 1, 1955, at United Church of Christ in Belleville. They were married for 62 years prior to his passing on Aug. 21, 2018. Mary Ann will also be reunited with her great grandson Ryder Buechler.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. April 4 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Services will be held immediately after the visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Owen Taylor officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children; and Helping Strays of Monroe County.