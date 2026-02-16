Edward W. Gibbs | Obituary

Edward Windsor Gibbs, 81, born Jan. 13, 1945, in East St. Louis to James Kenyon Gibbs and Gladys Irene Gibbs (nee Windsor), died peacefully on Feb. 13, 2026, surrounded by family.

At the age of 12, Ed moved to Waterloo, where he graduated from Waterloo High School in 1963. In 1965, he was drafted into the United States Army and served a full tour of duty in Vietnam. Reflecting on his service, he would say, “I came back with no spare holes, and the flashbacks were few and far between.”

Ed began his career with Trans World Airlines in September 1967, dedicating more than three decades of service before retiring in March 1999. After retirement, he worked at Annbriar Golf Course, Waterloo, in the pro shop for another 17 years, where he combined his love for golf with well-timed commentary for any patron who would listen.

On Sept. 27, 1969, Ed married the love of his life, Susan Volkert of “Monnie’s” fame. Together, they built a life centered on family and raised three fine sons: Steven, Tyler and Griffin.

Ed’s greatest joys were basketball, antique Buicks, and golf. He was a proud four-time president of the St. Louis Gateway Chapter of the Buick Club of America. Some of his favorite accomplishments were several holes-in-one, including his final hole-in-one on the 17th hole at Annbriar Golf Course.

Though known for his sharp wit and often risqué humor, Ed also had a tender side, especially when it came to his grandchildren and animals. His biting one-liners were often softened by a mischievous grin and a chuckle, and those who knew him best understood that, behind the sarcasm, was a man of great loyalty and immense love for his friends and family.

Ed will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his steadfast work ethic, his service to his country, his storytelling, razor-sharp humor and perfectly timed one-liners, all of which he maintained until the very end.

Ed is survived by his wife Susan of Columbia; sons Tyler (Ashley) Gibbs of St. Louis and Griffin (Ashley) Gibbs of Mt. Zion; grandchildren Emery and Cohen Gibbs; brother Ken Gibbs of Waterloo; step-brothers John and Mark Akers; stepsisters Elaine Pape, Janet Asselmeier and Diane Lavender; brother-in-law Steven (Bonnie) Volkert; nephew Jake Gibbs; nieces Tara (Tony) Busch, Michelle (Shawn) Behrmann and Nicole (Michael) Hartwick; and beloved “granddogs” Willow, Dolly and Louie.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Kenyon Gibbs and Gladys Irene Gibbs-Akers (nee Windsor); stepfather Marvin C. Akers; in-laws August “Monnie” Volkert and Esther Volkert (nee Daab); brother Raymond and sister Virginia; son Steven and sister-in-law Mary Ann Gibbs (nee Schmidt).

A celebration of a “life well lived” will be held at 1 p.m. March 7 at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Helping Strays of Monroe County; or Columbia Eagles Athletic Booster Club.