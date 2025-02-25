Rush hour crashes in Columbia

Republic-Times- February 25, 2025

Emergency personnel responded late Tuesday afternoon to multiple crashes in the area of I-255 and Route 3 in Columbia.

The first crash involved three vehicles about 4:30 p.m. on Route 3 southbound just past the Palmer Road exit. No injuries were being reported, but there was lane blockage.

Another crash was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m. on I-255 northbound at the Route 3 ramp into Columbia.

Traffic was backed up as a result of these incidents.

