Real Estate Transactions | Feb. 10-14
The location of real estate transactions with only the parcel number listed may be viewed be entering the number on the Monroe County GIS website ‘Parcel Viewer.’ All transactions may be viewed at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office during normal Monroe County Courthouse business hours.
Date: Feb. 10
Grantor: Foster Land LLC
Grantee: Consolidated Grain and Barge CO
Parcel: 03-01-100-001
Cost: $600,000
Date: Feb. 13
Grantor: Jared Holton, Katelyn Holton
Grantee: Bradley C. Zikes, Linda L. Zikes
Address: 1399 Walnut Ridge Drive, Columbia
Cost: $114,500
Date: Feb. 14
Grantor: Jackie L. Stapf, Matthew K. Stapf
Grantee: Austin W. Nieman, Julie Nieman
Address: 1154 Marien Drive, Columbia
Cost: $486,000
Date: Feb. 14
Grantor: Annette M. Fausz, Raymond G. Fausz Jr.
Grantee: Jackie L. Stapf, Matthew K. Stapf
Address: 5 Fawn Run, Waterloo
Cost: $539,900
Date: Feb. 14
Grantor: Charles E. Hopson, Donna L. Hopson
Grantee: Annette M. Fausz, Raymond G. Fausz Jr.
Address: 4862 Oak Tree Place, Fults
Cost: $493,500
Date: Feb. 14
Grantor: Deborah M. Russel
Grantee: Mikayla R. Meyer
Address: 319 North Church Street, Waterloo
Cost: $120,000