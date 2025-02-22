Man escapes trailer fire near Waterloo

A wood-burning stove is believed to have caused a devastating fire early Saturday morning to single-wide trailer in the 2400 block of HH Road west of Waterloo.

The Waterloo and Columbia fire departments responded about 3:20 a.m. to the call, with the trailer fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. The male occupant of the residence was able to escape the blaze, but a dog inside the trailer did not.

The property belongs to Jeff Lauer, who owns and operates his business Season Four Lawncare from that location.