Row wraps up as alderman

Pictured is Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter presenting a plaque of appreciation to outgoing alderman Russ Row during Monday’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council.

In the aftermath of the election last month, Waterloo said goodbye this week to one alderman whose held the position for eight years, having served the city in some capacity for over 15 years.

Russ Row, who did not seek re-election, was recognized at Monday’s meeting of the Waterloo City Council, where he was presented a plaque of appreciation customized with a hammer in honor of his title and work with the city.

Row spoke with the Republic-Times to discuss his background and experience as an alderman. He recalled that his family moved to Waterloo in 1974, and he ultimately graduated from Waterloo High School.

After graduation, Row attended carpentry school and proceeded to work as a contractor in the community for over twenty years.

His experience as a contractor served him well as he was approached in the 2000s about serving as the building inspector and zoning administrator for Waterloo.

“I was offered the job through the mayor at the time, Tom Smith, and after some consideration, I thought that would be a good way to give back to the community somewhat, and I enjoyed that position,” Row said.

Row held that title for over eight years, and though he was fixing to step away from his work with the city, a new aldermanic opening in 2016 managed to keep him at City Hall.

“I was getting ready to retire from there, and Vicki Koerber ran for county commissioner. And she won, so that left an opening in Ward 4,” Row said. “I thought about it, and after working with the city and going to all the meetings and what have you, it was kind of interesting, and I thought I might like to pursue that.”

With a respectable time in office, Row looked back on his time as an alderman and expressed an affinity for his work in planning for the city’s future.

While he didn’t point to one specific project, Row spoke with pride about the general work he did trying to keep the protection and wellbeing of the citizens in mind.

“I loved being on the ordinance committee,” Row said. “I think I contributed to that and the planning. Those two committees really interested me, and I think I helped with different things that the city’s done over the course of the last eight years. I’m very proud of my service to the city.”

He also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties that he and his fellows on the city council faced over the past few years.

He voiced his satisfaction that the city was able to continue its operations while the community largely got through the ordeal unscathed.

Speaking on his decision to not seek another term, Row simply said eight years was enough for him.

Adding that it’s time for a change, he voiced his support for his replacement, current Ward 4 Alderman Jordan Riley, noting the need for fresh ideas.

He spoke highly of the city council in general, expressing his high hopes for the city’s continued success.

“I think the city has got a good handle on everything,” Row said. “We’re lucky to be in the position we are. We’re putting the new turbine in. The water plant just came online. The city’s in great shape, and the people that we have working for the city are fantastic people. They’ve been fantastic to work with. I don’t see anything changing there. I think everything’s gonna be just fine for a long time.”

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter expressed his appreciation for Row and his work with the city at Monday’s meeting, offering further praise for Row afterward.

“When Russ let me know he planned to sit this election out, I was disappointed,” Darter said. “Over the 10 years we worked together, I valued his input and judgement and came to depend on him while I formed a path for the city. Russ could stick to his principles while fostering a positive conversation. That’s a rare commodity today. He is a true Waterloo-proud resident, and that was reflected in every decision he made at City Hall. I congratulate him on retirement and also extend the welcome mat to City Hall.”