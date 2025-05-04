Fatal UTV crash south of Renault

A Ruma man died in a UTV crash late Sunday afternoon in rural Monroe County.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4:20 p.m. Sunday to the crash location, which was about one-half mile south of 1482 Carr Road near Renault on a 90-degree curve in the roadway.

Upon arrival, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies located a 2021 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 off the roadway. The sole occupant was found unresponsive and not breathing and CPR was already in progress by bystanders, the MCSD said. Monroe County EMS immediately initiated further life-saving measures upon arrival.

Despite these efforts, the UTV driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Randall Brunkhorst

A preliminary investigation by the MCSD revealed that a witness following behind the side-by-side observed the vehicle leave the roadway. Initial findings suggest the driver may have experienced a medical emergency before the vehicle veered off the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

Assisting the MCSD, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County coroner at the scene was the Prairie du Rocher Fire Department.

That portion of Carr Road was closed as emergency personnel worked the scene Sunday evening. The roadway was reopened to traffic at 7:50 p.m.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said his office was requested to the scene, after which the UTV driver, identified as 64-year-old Randall Brunkhorst of Ruma, was pronounced deceased.

“Preliminary investigation shows Mr. Brunkhorst suffered a medical emergency prior to leaving the roadway,” Hill said.

The MCSD and Monroe County coroner continue to investigate the incident.

Arrangements for Brunkhorst are pending at Pechacek Funeral Home, Red Bud.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Brunkhorst during this difficult time,” the MCSD stated in a press release.

