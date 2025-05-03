Fatal crash on Bluff Road early Saturday

The red marker denotes the location of a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Monroe County.

The Waterloo and Columbia fire departments joined Monroe County EMS in responding shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a one-vehicle rollover crash with serious injuries on Bluff Road near Harres Lane north of Hanover Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was hospitalized in critical condition.

A medical helicopter was requested for transport, but was later canceled.

Illinois State Police responded to the scene for accident reconstruction, resulting in Bluff Road being closed to traffic north of Hanover Road until it was reopened at 6:20 a.m.

A press release shared by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, which was also among the responding agencies, detailed that a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee was involved in the crash with two occupants. The response was aided by several Good Samaritans, police said.

While the ISP investigation continues, preliminary details indicate the driver was a 53-year-old male from Valmeyer. He was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The passenger, a 46-year-old Valmeyer woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Holly Buhler, per Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill.

His press release stated that the Jeep Grand Cherokee that Buhler was riding in “left the roadway for unknown reasons, came back onto the roadway, overcorrected and left the roadway again, overturning numerous times.”

Funeral arrangements for Buhler are pending at Leesman Funeral Home.

Anyone with information that may assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Jim Vogt of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 618-939-8651, ext. 271.