Rosedale House property has new owners

The building located at 228 Mueller Lane in Waterloo, formerly known as The Rosedale House, will soon house a new business.

On Thursday, the sale of the property to Dr. Jamil Tannous and Dr. Cheryl Rayot-Tannous of Waterloo was finalized. They plan on creating Tannous Loving Care Senior Living, an ages 55-plus senior living community. The facility will be renovated and feature 16 independent living apartments.

Similarly, The Rosedale House served as an independent senior living community until its closure in late 2020.

Jamil Tannous said his new business will strive to “set the standard for senior living” with an innovative approach using activities grounded in research to help seniors to maintain their physical and mental health.

He also told the Republic-Times on Friday he expects the business to be open by November at the latest.

For more information, email tannouslovingcare@gmail.com.

This property had been the subject of recent controversy when plans for Cornerstone Laine, a women-only recovery residence, were announced in March 2021.

After several months of planning and zoning meetings with members of the public and city government about the proposed facility – including the Waterloo Zoning Board of Appeals voting against a special use permit – the Waterloo City Council voted to conditionally approve the recovery residence in November 2021.

However, plans to move forward with this recovery residence at that site have since fallen through. No plans have been announced regarding the future of Cornerstone Laine at a different location.