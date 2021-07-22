Zoning board votes down Cornerstone Laine

After nearly three hours of public comments and discussion, the Waterloo Zoning Board of Appeals narrowly voted against a special use permit for the proposed Cornerstone Laine women’s recovery residence.

The vote came just one night after the Waterloo Planning Commission voted to recommend special use permit approval.

Four of seven votes on the zoning board were needed to allow Cornerstone Laine co-owners Leisa and Adrian Martinez to run the residence at 228 Mueller Lane, which was formerly the Rosedale House independent senior living center. Approval fell short by one vote. Board members who voted in favor were Lauren Poettker, Leonard Loerch and Bill Boothman. Those opposed were Ken Hartman, Ken Gibbs, Larry Goessling and Ron Hagenow.

“The board as a whole does not feel that this area is the proper area to give the special use for this facility, but … in some other area, it’s very possible that it could be,” Hartman said. “Part of zoning … is special use is looking at that exact location. So, you can have other facilities in town just like this.”

On Thursday, Hartman told the Republic-Times, “This gives us an opportunity to have a facility like this in a B-2 district elsewhere in town.”

The idea that the Mueller Lane location was not the proper place for a recovery residence paralleled what many concerned neighbors expressed.

“I hope that when you take consideration on this special use permit that you will think of it as I do. Would you want your family, your house and everything else next to a place like this?” Waterloo resident Matt Busby said Wednesday night. “I think it’s a great idea, but I do think it’s a very bad location for it.”

Leisa responded to location-related concerns with a question of her own.

“If I were Leisa’s Double L Bar, would we have conversations on how my bartenders are going to be trained? How my manager is going to be trained? Who (I) am going to hire? Who (I) am going to serve?” she asked the board, continuing with an answer. “No, the assumption would be made that we would operate as a legitimate, respectful business that’s going to follow the rules. So we can go down the rabbit hole and into the minutia over and over, and I don’t mind, but respectfully I feel that we provided everything.”

The scope of the meeting was quite different from the previous night, where the Waterloo Planning Commission drafted a list of special use permit conditions they believe the zoning board should adopt. Nathan Rau, the planning commission chairman, discussed potential legal ramifications of prohibiting this residence to operate on Mueller Lane, and said he was advised the city could open itself up to lawsuits regarding the Fair Housing Act.

The Martinezes said in a statement that they are disappointed not only with the outcome at large, but specifically with what they believe to be a disregard for legal concerns.

“Our motives, our faith, our ability and honesty were attacked, not only by fearful neighbors, but also by some members of the zoning board of appeals, (and) all this after they received legal advice that denying the petition could potentially open up the city of Waterloo to legal action by the Department of Justice – not by Adrien and Leisa Martinez, but by the U.S. Department of Justice. Our mission to help women and their journey of recovery has not changed,” Leisa Martinez read. “We will move forward as God directs us. The Zoning Board of Appeals for the City of Waterloo did a disservice to its citizens last night. In my opinion, not only did they violate the law, but the trust imparted on them and their appointed positions. We are very appreciative of everyone who supported us.”

