Rollover crash south of Waterloo

Pictured is the crash scene south of Waterloo on Saturday morning. (Alan Dooley photo)

Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash in the area of Route 3 and Crook Road south of Waterloo shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

It was determined that the crash, involving a red sedan, had occurred sometime overnight and was not reported to police. There were no occupants around the vehicle upon police arrival.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were working to determine the identity and injury status of the driver and any possible occupants of the crashed car.