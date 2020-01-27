I-255 lane closures near Cahokia

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that the northbound left lane and center lane of Interstate 255 at milepost 12.4 near Cahokia will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

The lane closures are needed to repair the driving surface of the bridge over Prairie du Pont Creek, IDOT said. It is anticipated all lanes will be re-opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.