Rollover crash near Waterloo

Republic-Times- September 18, 2023

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday for a vehicle rollover crash in the area of Konarcik Road and Heck Drive near the entrance to Konarcik Park in Waterloo.

A 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by Kolton S. May, 27, of Fults, sustained heavy rollover damage as a result of the crash, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said.

May was transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. He was communicating with first responders on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

