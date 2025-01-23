Rollover crash near Valmeyer
- January 22, 2025
Emergency personnel responded about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to a rollover crash on Bluff Road near Fountain Road north of Valmeyer.
Initial reports indicate two occupants were safely out of the crashed car and were walking around following the crash. They were treated on scene for scratches and other minor injuries.
Responding agencies included the Valmeyer Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.
VFD personnel cleared the scene shortly after 9 p.m.