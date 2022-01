Police are investigating a road rage incident that took place about 3 p.m. Thursday in Columbia.

Two male drivers were traveling south on Route 3 from I-255, police said, when they began cutting each other off and making gestures. The vehicles stopped on Veterans Parkway off Route 3 near Columbia High School, after which some sort of altercation may have ensued.

The men involved were age 58 of Dupo and age 31 of Belleville, police said.

A possible charge of battery is pending.