Child porn, sex abuse charges for rural Waterloo man

Gene R. Schmidt Jr.

A rural Waterloo man was charged this week with several felony counts related to incidents involving a woman when she was underage.

Charged in this case is Gene R. Schmidt Jr., 62, of rural Waterloo with three counts of child pornography, two counts of intimidation and two counts of criminal sexual abuse (victim 13-17 years of age). He was arrested and remains at the St. Clair County Jail with bond set at $500,000.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said it began an investigation Jan. 14 after being contacted by a now-adult female who reported she began being sexually abused by an adult male when she was 15. This abuse continued at the suspect’s home for several years, this woman alleges.

“The investigation resulted in the discovery that the suspect had a sexual relationship with the victim, also photographed and filmed the victim while she was a juvenile,” St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren said.

The child porn charges are Class X felonies. The intimidation charges are Class 3 felonies. The sex abuse charges are Class 1 felonies.

“At this time there are no other known victims, but if your child had contact with Schmidt in the past, and reveals any suspicious activity, please contact investigator Scott Mohrmann at 618-825-5712,” Fleshren said.