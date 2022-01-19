Three new COVID deaths for Monroe County

On Wednesday, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner learned of three new COVID deaths, one of which has yet to be recorded by Illinois Department of Public Health.

The county’s COVID-19 death total now sits at 114.

Wagner said two of the three most recent deaths were of individuals in long-term care facilities, one being a male in his 90s, the other a female in her 70s. In addition, another female in her 70s recently died. Wagner said all of these deaths occurred within the past couple of days but are just now being entered into the data systems.

Monroe County is not the only southern Illinois county seeing increases in deaths. Madison County recently reported it saw 14 new deaths between Saturday and Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, Illinois switched to centralized contact tracing efforts. Wagner classified this change as “a mess.”

Under the new system, local health departments rely on the state’s National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, or I-NEDSS, to see how many active cases their county has. In the past, local health departments were responsible for contact tracing and entering positives in the system.

Now, much of this responsibility has shifted to the state.

Wagner said he does not believe I-NEDSS data is currently accurate. Just last week, an official from another health department questioned their county’s numbers. At this point, Wagner learned the “auto close” feature – which automatically removes active cases from the system after their isolation and mandatory masking period – was malfunctioning.

Not only did this make Wagner question the system, but the local health department is not receiving notifications of areas for which they were left responsible under the change, such as individuals in congregate care facilities testing positive.

Also, there is a delay in positive individuals being entered in the system, Wagner said.

As of late December, local health departments were no longer calling people in their jurisdiction who tested positive as the state took over responsibility of notifying individuals of positive results. Those who test positive will receive a text from the state’s contact tracing center with a number people can call with questions and a link to isolation instructions.

On its Facebook page, the Monroe County Health Department noted the site where one tests should notify each individual of their results as well.

“It’s going to be a couple of weeks before things get straightened out,” Wagner said.

Because of these factors, Wagner did not report Tuesday’s active case count from I-NEDSS, but said he is using other information to estimate the county’s COVID figures.

“Phone calls to (the health department), people asking questions, how many cases do I know from talking to people, talking with the schools – which I’m constantly in contact with the schools – and how many cases they have, the number of teachers out and stuff like that will give me an indication of what’s going on, but I don’t have the sheer numbers like I had before,” Wagner said, continuing, “That’s kind of where we’re at right now because I can’t be sure if any numbers are correct coming out of the state.”

On Tuesday, Wagner estimated that Monroe County’s number of active cases is still around 1,000. As of Wednesday, Wagner said it appears the county is reaching a plateau in cases as he has not received any indication of large increases in active cases.

According to the most recent Illinois Department of Public Health data available, Monroe County saw 87 positive tests out of 297 tested on Jan. 16, placing the daily test positivity rate at 29.3 percent that day.

Wagner cautioned this metric does not include tests taken across the river or unreported ones taken at home.

Hospitalizations

In addition to active cases, Wagner said the number of Monroe Countians currently hospitalized is a mystery.

One thing is clear, though: St. Louis-area hospitals are still stretched to the limits with COVID-positive patients and other complications.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported there were 1,393 COVID-positive individuals hospitalized within BJC Health Care, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital health care systems. The daily ICU census of COVID-positive individuals was 212, with 119 of these patients requiring ventilators.

Of those hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, 62 percent were unvaccinated. The vast majority of those hospitalized who are vaccinated have not received boosters, the task force has said.

There were 27 children ages 11 and under hospitalized in the St. Louis area on Tuesday, with eight being in the ICU and 18 children ages 12-18 hospitalized with six being in the ICU, the task force reported.

In Tuesday’s task force press briefing, Dr. Alex Garza of SSM Health said that while these figures seem to be an improvement from earlier days, they are “still maintaining a significant level that’s having an impact on our children’s hospitals.”

“You couple that with the really low uptake of pediatric immunizations and we’ll probably continue to see this number fluctuating around that 50-60 mark for the foreseeable future as well,” Garza continued.

During the same briefing, Dr. Clay Dunagan from BJC Healthcare explained that while the number of new cases appears to be slowing, he cannot definitively state the pandemic itself is calming down.

“It looks like the number of new cases appearing each day is slowing down a bit and may be leveling off. It’s too soon to say that for certain and we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, and even if it is starting to slow down, remember that there are hundreds of people in the hospital and will be for weeks to come as we get down on the backside of this,” Dunagan said.

Toward the end of last week, the number of new daily hospital admissions between the four health care systems in the region was in the 200s.

On Monday, this figure was 145 and on Tuesday it was 175.

“While we’re seeing some positive signs, we have a long way to go,” Dunagan said. “The pressure on the health system is unprecedented, our ability to meet those demands is really compromised by the various shortages and staffing challenges we have, so this is not a time to relax and say we’re done with it.”

Dunagan explained that not only are hospitals short staffed as an already small workforce is facing potential illness, but so are EMS workers. This can lead to a delay in ambulance services both for transfers and for 911 calls.

At the same time, hospitals are seeing supply chain issues and a blood shortage.

Other updates

Come early February, nearly 400 million free N95 masks will be available to adults at pharmacies and community health centers. The president announced the program, which The Washington Post reported would be the “largest deployment of personal protection equipment in U.S. History, as many experts verified these masks are those with the highest level of protection. Americans can now receive four free at-home COVID rapid tests per home through covidtests.gov.

The federal government’s site went live Tuesday and operated at limited capacity. On Wednesday, the site will make its official launch.

Last month, the federal government said it would provide COVID tests through the mail at no cost as the Omicron variant was causing cases, and therefore the need for testing, to rise.

Wagner said those who show any COVID symptoms but are not able to find a test should stay home for five days from the onset of symptoms. After these five days, one should wear a mask when in public for 10 days.

Wagner explained the CDC’s updated guidance states one should quarantine five days from the onset of symptoms or, if they are asymptomatic, five days from their test date.

The Illinois State Board of Education and IDPH recently applied this new standard to schools and updated its guidance to reflect such.

Now, those who test positive for COVID-19 must be excluded from school for at least five days from the onset date of symptoms or, if asymptomatic, five days from their test date.

Symptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID may return to school after five days, provided they are fever free for 24 hours (without the help of medicine), if vomiting or diarrhea has stopped for 24 hours and if other symptoms have improved.

Those deemed close contacts who are not eligible for test-to-stay must be excluded from school for a minimum of five days following exposure.

Fully vaccinated students and “boosted” school personnel do not need to be excluded from school as close contacts.

All school personnel and students must continue to mask at all times.

Since the holiday season, schools across the nation are struggling to keep doors open due to large numbers of staff absences. Many were hoping applying the five-day exclusion period would help relieve this problem, as it meant COVID-positive individuals could possibly return to school sooner.

However, Wagner said it has not completely alleviated the problem.

“It’s helping the schools some, they’re still struggling with teachers and getting enough teachers to have classes … they’re able to stay open, but it’s not school as usual,” Wagner said, later continuing that with numbers being so high, it is still difficult for schools to be fully staffed.

Wagner said the health department is planning vaccine clinics for the end of this month. The dates, times and locations of such clinics have not yet been confirmed.

At Tuesday’s pediatric clinic (ages 5-11) held at Rock City in Valmeyer, approximately 40 vaccine doses were administered, Wagner said.

According to IDPH data, 59.25 percent (20,343 residents) of Monroe County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated and 9,724 booster doses have been administered.