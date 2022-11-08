Republicans win big again

Pictured, incumbents Monroe County Assessor Carl Wuertz and Monroe County Commissioner Vicki Koerber celebrate their re-elections during a Republican Party gathering Tuesday night at the Waterloo Country Club.

Monroe County continued its support of Republican candidates, bucking the statewide trend which resulted in Democrat victories for Illinois’ highest offices.

In Monroe County races, incumbent Republican candidates Vicki Koerber of Waterloo and Carl Wuertz of Fults retained their positions as commissioner and assessor, respectively.

Koerber bested Democratic challenger Pat Kelly of Valmeyer at a nearly three-to-one ratio. With all ballots counted, Koerber gained 10,914 votes to Kelly’s 4,660 (70 to 29 percent).

Wuertz defeated Democrat Sonja Madlinger of Columbia, although by a slightly narrower margin. Wuertz took about 63.67 percent support with 9,847 votes to Madlinger’s 5,618.

Republicans who ran unopposed locally include Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, and Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis.

While Monroe County voted heavily Republican in state races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and others, Democrats won handily in each of those races.

Across the state, incumbent Democrat JB Pritzker led the gubernatorial race as of late Tuesday night, receiving 1,249,358 votes to Republican candidate Darren Bailey’s 853,874 and Libertarian candidate Scott Schluter’s 57,041.

Bailey led in Monroe County however, receiving 10,634 votes to Pritzker’s 4,590 and Schluter’s 453.

For Illinois Attorney General, Democrat Kwame Raoul received 821,024 votes to Republican Thomas DeVore’s 478,773 and Libertarian Daniel Robin’s 26,207 as of press time.

Locally, DeVore led with 10,902 votes, Raoul followed with 4,343 and Robin trailed with 379.

Democrat Alexi Giannoulias claimed the office of Secretary of State with 919,919 votes to Republican Dan Brady’s 528,201 and Libertarian Jon Stewart’s 28,682.

In Monroe County, Brady took 10,886 votes to Giannoulias’ 4,437 and Stewart’s 337.

For Illinois Comptroller, Democrat Susana Mendoza received 948,566 votes to Republic Shannon Teresi’s 496,840 and Libertarian Deirdre McCloskey’s 25,143.

Teresi led in Monroe County with 10,579 votes, followed by Mendoza with 4,723 and McCloskey with 314.

Democrat Michael Frerichs led for the office of Illinois Treasurer with 1,430,641 votes late Tuesday night. Republic Tom Demmer trailed with 1,045,332 and Libertarian Preston Nelson followed with 55,260.

For U.S. Representative for Illinois District 12, Republican Mike Bost looks to have claimed the position once again with 132,015 votes in his newly-drawn district compared to Democrat Homer “Chip” Markel’s 44,874.

Bost also won in Monroe County with 11,318 votes to Markel’s 4,313 (72 to 28 percent).

Bost released the following statement:

“Tracy and I can’t thank the people of Southern Illinois enough for their support and their prayers. Our victory tonight sends a powerful message to out-of-touch politicians everywhere that we’re unified and unyielding in the fight for our conservative values. Joe Biden’s going to be held accountable for destroying the economy, ignoring the border crisis, and taking us from America First to America Last in two years flat. But none of this would be possible without the trust of voters from across our vast 12th District. Serving you is truly the honor of a lifetime.”

Republicans who ran unopposed included State Sen. Terri Bryant and State Rep. David Friess.

Illinois Constitutional Amendment 1 was leading with 1,366,929 votes in support across the state and 899,495 in opposition.

In Monroe County, however, 6,726 voted in support and 8,077 voted against.

McLean reported higher-than-expected turnout on Tuesday morning, with some voters waiting 15-30 minutes at polling locations.

He said a factor in the longer waits was confusion from some about where they should vote. Polling locations from the 2020 general election changed since a redrawing of voter precincts late last year.

Voter turnout locally was much higher than average for a mid-term election, with 15,788 ballots cast, representing nearly 66 percent of registered voters in Monroe County.

Just over 11,000 votes were cast on election day, including 365 “same day” votes – ballots cast either at the Monroe County Courthouse or voting center at Turner Hall in Columbia.

There were 1,601 vote-by-mail ballots counted as of Tuesday night, although McLean said there were a little more than 200 ballots yet to be tallied.

McLean also said there were no issues with ballots or voting equipment, but a “strong” turnout Tuesday morning led to longer waits at the Waterloo VFW and Columbia American Legion polling locations.

“We didn’t anticipate such a high turnout,” McLean admitted, adding “we shoot for about 15 minutes or less” in regard to election day wait times.

With about a 30-minute wait at the Waterloo VFW, three voting machines were brought to that location to keep the lines moving.

McLean said the wait there was reduced to less than 10 minutes within 45 minutes of his office getting a report of longer lines.

However, with the morning crowd proving to be the largest, there was no wait at the VFW by noon, McLean said.

McLean said there was a “lot of interest” locally in Tuesday’s election. Taking the high turnout and heavy morning voting into account, he added his office is “definitely going to plan for that in 2024,” the year of the next presidential election.

The next election in Monroe County will be for municipal and school board offices in April 2023.

In St. Clair County, Democrat Rick Watson was leading very slightly for another term as sheriff with 38,051 votes, while Republican challenger Justin Biggs of Millstadt, who works for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, had 37,882 votes with 175 of 215 precincts reporting (49 to 49 percent).