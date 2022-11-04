More sex charges for Waterloo man

A Waterloo man first charged in January for alleged sex crimes is now facing new charges.

Kevin S. Ade, 37, was charged Wednesday in Monroe County Circuit Court with four Class X felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault involving a victim under the age of 13. The alleged incidents occurred between March 13, 2002, and Oct. 16, 2003, court information states.

Bond was set at $175,000, with credit given for the $8,000 he had posted for an earlier charge. A status hearing on both cases is set for Jan. 19, 2023.

Ade entered a plea of not guilty to these charges.

He also faces charges of aggravated sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault for alleged incidents that took place between Jan. 1 and Aug. 13, 2021. The victim in this case is a female family member under the age of 18, court information states.

Waterloo Police Department Det. Andrew Dahlem said these new charges stem from the original investigation conducted last fall and winter in which Ade was charged on Jan. 11.

“The victim in the new charges was a former family member who was located and identified as an additional victim during the initial investigation,” Dahlem said.