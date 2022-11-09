Waterloo amends code on greenhouses

The Waterloo City Council on Monday night amended its ordinance on greenhouses and approved a handful of other measures.

Waterloo Zoning Administrator Nathan Krebel explained that city code on greenhouses needed clearer definition, hence the revision.

“The current greenhouse ordinance was kind of a ‘catch all.’” Krebel told the council. “It didn’t define residential from business to industrial. So, the new proposed ordinance separates the residential from the business and industrial zoned districts.”

The addition “private greenhouses” to items listed as requiring a special use permit was approved as part of this amendment.

As part of city code, “greenhouses and accessory buildings shall not be longer than an aggregate total of 900 square feet and not to exceed two accessory buildings/greenhouses per lot.”

Also at the meeting, the council approved a special use permit to allow two self-storage unit buildings at 1329 N. Illinois Route 3 and 1324 Jamie Lane as requested by Chris Kalbfleisch.

“He has two years to act” on this special use permit, Krebel said of Kalbfleisch, adding “he will have to apply for a permit and the city council will have to approve his commercial site plan before moving forward.”

Updating recent concerns expressed by residents of Morrison Avenue of heavy traffic and speeding before and after school, Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise said his officers have and will continue to patrol that area. Officers have conducted traffic stops there and written tickets, he said.

Pictured in blue is the remaining section of Moore Street needing repairs.

Waterloo Public Works Director Tim Birk told the council that a sidewalk project on West Mill Street is about 95 percent complete.

On Tuesday, the City of Waterloo issued a press release stating that the Moore Street construction project has moved to its final stage.

This final stage of construction will require the closure of North Moore Street from south of Station Crossing to just north of the Helping Hand Thrift Store southern entrance and of Gibault’s southern entrance to its west parking lot.

These entrances will both be open.

For more information, call City Hall at 618-939-8600.

Pictured, Uncle John’s RRR Bar owners Jered Gallagher (left) and George Obernagel (right) receive a check in the amount of $10,000 from Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith for a beautification grant resulting from work conducted on the south side of the establishment. This project involved tuckpointing as well as window, door and fire escape renovations.



