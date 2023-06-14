Regular biz for Waterloo City Council

The Waterloo City Council held two regular general meetings of late.

At its June 5 meeting, aldermen approved the naming of an alley in town as Eleanor Lane. This alley runs north and south and is parallel to South Church and South Library streets, with cross streets being Oak Street and Park Street.

The naming of an alley improves public safety efforts should someone call 911 for an emergency in that area.

Also at last Monday’s meeting, the council OK’d Killian Corporation as low bidder for the city’s 2023 asphalt overlay program in the amount of $362,927.02, plus 10 percent contingency amount of $36,292.71.

Another action taken June 5 was the purchase of a multi-rake bar screen for the city’s sewer plant from Vulcan Industries in the amount of $140,000.

At the May 15 council meeting, aldermen approved SAK as low-bidder in the amount of $237,557.50 for the city’s 2023 sewer lining project.

Also on May 15, the council purchased a 2023 wood chipper from lone bidder Vermeer Midwest Sales and Service in the amount of $38,845, which includes a trade-in.

There was an hour-long executive session to conclude the May 15 meeting, though no official public action was taken.

The next regular council meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Waterloo City Hall.