Free Tdap shots for county residents

The Monroe County Health Department partakes in many programs that are beneficial to our communities.

One such program has offered a limited amount of tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) vaccines for adults of Monroe County, ages 19 and older, free of charge.

The department is offering the vaccinations by appointment only at the health department, 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo, Monday through Friday by calling 618-939-3871 ext. 210.

The Tdap vaccine protects you against three potentially severe bacterial infections:

Tetanus (lockjaw) causes painful muscle stiffening, especially around your neck and jaw. It can lead to trouble opening your mouth, difficulty breathing and swallowing and even death.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious disease caused by bacteria and is spread by coughing and sneezing. It is a respiratory disease that causes a thick coating to form in the back of your throat, typically causes a sore throat, fever, swollen glands and weakness. This can lead to difficulty breathing, heart failure, paralysis or death.

Acellular pertussis (whooping cough) causes violent coughing that makes it hard to breathe, eat or drink. It is a highly contagious illness spread by contact with droplets coughed out by someone with the disease or by contact with recently contaminated hard surfaces upon which the droplets have landed. Early symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion and sneezing. After this stage, the most common symptom is intense bouts of coughing in which the gasping person makes a “whoop” sound when inhaling between coughs. It can be life-threatening for babies and young children.

The Tdap vaccine is a combination vaccine, meaning it contains more than one vaccine in the same shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults ages 19 and older who have not received Tdap should get a dose or a booster of Tdap or Td every 10 years.

Pregnant women should receive a Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy to protect their infants who are most at risk for severe, life-threatening complications from whooping cough. New mothers who have never gotten Tdap should get a dose as soon as possible after delivery.

Studies have shown there haven’t been any safety issues with the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy. Getting the vaccine doesn’t cause any risks to your baby, including premature birth or low birth weight. Side effects of the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy are the same for those who aren’t pregnant.

Tdap is also recommended for people who come in close contact with infants, such as relatives and infant caregivers.

Furthermore, anyone who gets a severe cut or burn might need a dose of Tdap to prevent tetanus infection. Depending on how long it has been since the person last received a tetanus-containing vaccine, they may also need to receive tetanus immune globulin.

It’s best that the person who is at potential risk follow up with their healthcare provider as soon as possible to see what the correct course of treatment is for them.