Regionals loom for girls hoops

Pictured, Gibault’s Kailynne Small drives to the hoop as Dupo’s Octavia Heidelberg defends during a game earlier this season.

Regular season records go out the window at the end of this week, as it’s regional time for local high school girls basketball teams.

Waterloo (23-6) is eyeing its first ever regional crown, and has a decent chance to do it. The Bulldogs close the regular season Thursday with a home game against Jerseyville before taking on another Mississippi Valley Conference foe, Mascoutah, Tuesday to open Class 3A Triad Regional play.

Waterloo dropped a 54-44 contest at home to MVC leader Civic Memorial on Friday. The ‘Dogs were down just 18-17 after the first quarter, but CM extended its lead from there.

Sam Lindhorst scored 27 points to lead Waterloo, making six three-pointers. Kristin Smith grabbed 14 rebounds.

Lindhorst averages 14 points, four assists and 3.6 steals per game this season. Norah Gum is the team’s top scorer at 17.3 points per game.

With a win Tuesday over Mascoutah, Waterloo would most likely take on Triad in the regional final on Feb. 18. Triad topped the ‘Dogs twice in the regular season, but both games were close.

Columbia (14-15) lost 63-40 at Triad on Monday, as the Knights went on a 16-6 run in the second quarter to take charge.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles lost 46-35 to Breese Central. Jordan Holten led Columbia with 13 points.

The Eagles conclude their regular season at home against Roxana on Thursday before playing in the Class 2A Freeburg Regional.

Columbia opens postseason play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at home against Red Bud. The winner of this contest will face Mater Dei on Monday. The regional final takes place Feb. 17.

Karsen Jany leads the Eagles in scoring this season at nearly 14 points per game. Holten is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Dupo (18-8) defeated Gibault (6-16) on Monday, 58-31. The Tigers trailed 12-8 after the first quarter, but took charge from the second quarter on.

Octavia Heidelberg scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace Dupo. Alexia Lewis added 14 points and four steals.

Last Tuesday, Dupo downed Maryville Christian by the count of 49-24. Heidelberg had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Dupo closes its regular season at home against New Athens on Wednesday and Valmeyer on Thursday before competing in the Class 1A Dupo Regional.

The Tigers take on O’Fallon First Baptist on Saturday. With a win, Dupo would face Nokomis on Monday. The regional final is Feb. 17.

Heidelberg leads the Tigers this season at 15.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.13 blocks per game.

Also in Class 1A, Gibault and Valmeyer will compete in the Gibault Regional this Saturday.

Valmeyer (4-11) will tangle with Trico at 2 p.m. and Gibault will play against Steeleville.

With a win, Valmeyer would face Woodlawn on Tuesday.

With a win, Gibault would face Marissa on Tuesday.

Kailynne Small leads the Hawks in scoring this season at 16.4 points per game.

Brooke Miller leads the Pirates in scoring this season at 14.5 points per game.

Valmeyer picked up a much-needed win Tuesday night at Steeleville, 44-43. Miller led the way for the Pirates with 23 points.