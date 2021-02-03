Region moves to Phase 4

Region 4, which is the metro east and includes Monroe County, moved to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois coronavirus response plan effective Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

To move to Phase 4, a region must have a test positivity rate at 6.5 percent or below and ICU bed availability of 20 percent or higher for three consecutive days based on a seven-day rolling average. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east has remained at 6.5 percent and ICU bed availability has held at 20 percent the past two days, per metrics made available by the IDPH.

This region met all those metrics, skipping over Tier 1 mitigations. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 6.1 percent on Feb. 1. The region has 21 percent of its ICU staffed beds available.

In Phase 4, a number of limitations are lessened. Restaurants can open indoors with limited capacity and following strict public health procedures, including personal protective equipment for employees. Gatherings of 50 people or fewer will be permitted. Phase 4 also allows for more youth and recreational sports, including high school basketball competition in the region. Read more on Phase 4 guidelines by clicking here.

“IDPH will continue to closely monitor test positivity, ICU bed availability and the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19,” the state said in its announcement. “Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increased mitigations.”

A rumor that the state will put the region in that phase had been making the rounds earlier in the week, and Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said it was possible, though he could not confirm it.

“I have not heard anything, but I’m hoping it’s possible,” he said.

Monroe County added four more deaths from the novel coronavirus and hosted two more vaccination clinics in an effort to protect residents from the illness in the last week.

The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 80 in Monroe County.

Wagner on Monday reported the deaths of a man and woman, both in their 70s and not associated with long-term care. On Sunday, the death of a man in his 60s not associated with a long-term care was reported. The death of a woman in her 90s who lived at Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo was reported Friday.

Vaccination clinics for members of the public took place Thursday and Monday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, with many local residents turned away both times due to available doses being used up quickly.

“We exceeded our expectations on speed as far as how much we thought we could do there,” Wagner said after Monday’s clinic. “We were expecting 125 people per hour, but with a lot of two people per car deals, we exceeded that.”

Less than 400 doses were made available for Monroe County residents ages 75 and older and health care workers with direct patient contact on Thursday. Registration for this round of vaccines was full almost immediately after the health department announced the clinic last Wednesday afternoon.

Approximately the same amount of doses were available for residents age 80 and older from 10 a.m. to noon Monday. Residents 75 and up were set to get the vaccine from noon to 3 p.m., but the county ran out before then and had to turn people away.

The county did not have people register for Monday’s clinic beforehand, citing many individuals in the age group not having internet access.

Wagner said that system is imperfect but worked fairly well.

“It’s frustrating for people to get turned away when we run out of vaccine, but it’s the only way we can do it,” he said.

Per the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monroe County has administered 2,913 doses of COVID vaccine. There are 539 people fully vaccinated here, meaning 1.57 percent of the county has received both shots.

Illinois overall has administered 1,156,453 doses of the vaccine and received over 2.1 million doses. A total of 256,839 residents have gotten both shots, which means 2.02 percent of Illinois is fully vaccinated.

Wagner said he remains unsatisfied with the amount of vaccine Monroe County is receiving from the state, a frustration exacerbated by a mass vaccination site at the fairgrounds in St. Clair County that is slated to vaccinate around 1,000 people per day, six days a week, with the help of the National Guard.

Wagner said his department has the capability to vaccinate far more people here if he could get the shots needed.

“They’re clearly getting additional vaccine from the state, somehow. I’ve been trying to get more vaccine for our clinic for the last six weeks and I get no answers,” he said before promising to update the public when he gets an answer. “If it’s population-based, that’s fine, but if you’re giving them vaccine based on population plus more, then I want some more. I’m not upset they’re getting additional doses, but I need to make sure I’m getting additional doses.”

“I’m waiting to hear back from the state to hear their explanation,” Wagner added. “I don’t know if it’s a Democratic county, so they’re looking at it more favorably than Monroe County that has been a thorn in their side for calling them out on things.”

The St. Clair County vaccination site is only for residents of that county.

State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) also decried what she called “vaccine inequity,” using Monroe County as an example of an area that has not gotten its fair share of vaccine.

“Our residents have done what they can to prevent the spread of this virus and helped protect our communities. Now it’s time for the Governor to do his part and provide access to the vaccine,” said Bryant.

For more on frustrations surrounding the vaccine rollout, click here.

Wagner on Tuesday dispelled a rumor that Region 4, which includes Monroe County, would imminently move to Tier 1 mitigations.

“It’s not going to (change) unless they change the criteria,” Wagner said, arguing that hospitals will frequently be near capacity in the metro east because they receive patients, particularly ICU patients, from surrounding rural hospitals that do not have the capacity or capability to handle these individuals. “It’s the region that they want to pick on. They set up the criteria so that it doesn’t make any sense for us.”

Monroe County’s case total since the pandemic began is 3,900, with 154 new cases since Jan. 27.

The county reported 30 cases Thursday and 20 cases Wednesday.

There are 275 active cases in Monroe County, including 29 residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,004 cases (20,761 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,476 cases (9,300 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 152 cases (814 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 8.3 percent as of Feb. 1, which is the second highest in the region.

Free mobile COVID testing takes place Feb. 6, Feb. 8 and Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Monroe County Annex, located at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo.

In St. Clair County, there have been 26,416 total positive tests and 423 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 260,440 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 3,900 confirmed cases, 58 of which are active. Seventy-six people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,137,559 cases of coronavirus and 19,444 deaths.

There are 2,469 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 513 people in ICU beds and 265 on ventilators.

Missouri has recorded 463,119 confirmed cases and 7,117 deaths. That includes 71,369 cases in St. Louis County and 18,529 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 26.6 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 453,965 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 104.6 million cases of coronavirus and over 2.2 million COVID-19-related deaths.