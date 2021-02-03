Missing teen and baby found safe

Missouri Highway Patrol picture

A 15-year-old and her 9-month-old baby were found safe in Washington, Mo., after the New Haven Police Department in Missouri issued an Endangered Person Advisory this morning.

Local authorities were alerted to the report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday when the subject’s cell phone was pinged by LL Road west of Route 3 south of Waterloo. The phone was then pinged heading north on Route 3 by FF Road (near Hope Christian Church) around 1:15 p.m. and on Route 3 southbound near Palmer Road in Columbia about 2 p.m.