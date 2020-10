The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Monroe County and surrounding areas in effect from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday.

This is due to high winds and low humidity, as these conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior.