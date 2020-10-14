Multiple brush fires despite Red Flag Warning

Despite a Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service that prohibits outdoor burning due to high winds and dry conditions, area fire departments responded to multiple calls of brush and field fires on Wednesday.

At about noon, the Hecker Fire Department responded to a small brush fire in the 6600 block of Konarcik Road. That fire was extinguished quickly.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Red Bud and Baldwin fire departments responded to a large field fire in the area of Griggs Road at North Prairie Road.

At 3:15 p.m., the Waterloo, Hecker and New Athens fire departments responded to a field on fire in the area of Bohleysville Road at Waterloo Road.

At 3:20 p.m., the Waterloo Fire Department was dispatched to Covered Bridge Drive for a small fire near a tree line.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Hecker Fire Department responded to a brush fire reported in the area of Sunset Lane near Red Bud.



“High fire danger today!” the Illinois State Fire Marshal posted Wednesday morning on Facebook. “A combination of gusty winds, low humidity and dry conditions is perfect recipe for fire. Don’t burn any leaves, grass or limbs today. Don’t throw cigarette butts on the ground or out of car windows. Be careful with equipment that could produce sparks.”

