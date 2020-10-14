Columbia man charged with stalking, perjury

A Columbia man was charged this week in Monroe County Circuit Court with multiple felonies stemming from actions involving a female victim.

Oliver Romero, 42, who resides on Forest View Drive, faces two counts each of aggravated stalking and disorderly conduct (false report), as well as a charge of perjury.

Columbia police investigated the case.

On the stalking charges, court information states that between Aug. 6 and Sept. 30, Romero – while under an order of protection – “did monitor, observe or surveil” a female victim within 250 feet on multiple occasions.

As for the disorderly conduct charges, court information states that Romero made a false report of attempted murder on July 1 and a false report of stalking on Sept. 30, both to Columbia police.

On the perjury charge, court information states that Romero made a false statement under oath on Sept. 25 as part of an order of protection proceeding that the woman in this case had struck and injured him.