Red Bud senior care facility plans closure

Red Bud Regional Care announced this week that a decision was made to submit a plan to the State of Illinois that would cease operations of its long-term care and skilled nursing facility. A closure date will be set after the state approves the proposed plan.

Residents, family and staff were notified of this planned closure during special meetings held Wednesday.

Red Bud Regional Care’s Rehabilitation and Senior Living is a 99-bed facility that is part of Red Bud Regional Hospital, which was acquired late last year by Deaconess Health System.

A spokesperson for Red Bud Regional Hospital confirmed the reason for the planned closure of the senior care facility is due to years of financial loss related to national healthcare shortages and increased state regulatory demands.

“Red Bud Regional Care joins the growing number of nursing homes who have had to close their doors over the past few years,” a news release stated. “It was reported that nearly 130 nursing homes closed in 2022, and that number continues to grow in 2023.”

The hospital said a total of 45 residents and 46 staff members are impacted by this proposed closure.

Red Bud Regional Care is planning a meet-and-greet between residents, their families and area nursing homes to assist the residents in finding new homes in the community.

Additionally, Red Bud Regional Care is assisting its staff members in finding and obtaining new positions that match their experience and skills – whether at Red Bud Regional Hospital or elsewhere.

If the state approves this closure plan, the facility intends to close 60 days after that approval.