Charges filed in ATM theft

Three men from Texas were charged last week for the theft of funds from an ATM last month in Waterloo.

Jacobi D. Townsend, 21, of Humble, Texas, and Marcus A. Cockrell, 21, and Jeremy J. Neloms, 23, both of Houston, Texas, were charged May 5 in Monroe County Circuit Court with felonies ranging from conspiracy to commit financial crime, theft, criminal damage to property, possession of burglary tools and possession of a stolen/converted vehicle following the April 14 theft from an ATM at First National Bank of Waterloo, 744 N. Market Street.

Court information alleges that the men stole “in excess of $10,000 but not more than $100,000” from the ATM.

Police said the incident occurred at about 2:30 a.m, with suspects wearing ski masks and gloves in a truck using crowbars to pry open the outside of the ATM before utilizing a chain tied to the truck to break money canisters out of the machine.

Police said the suspects arrived in two vehicles and drove off in one. A green 2003 Ford pickup was used in the commission of the theft. That vehicle was later determined to be stolen out of Belleville. The suspects drove off in a dark-colored SUV as police arrived on scene.